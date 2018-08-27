ASIAN VOICES
08/27/2018 08:35 am ET

'Crazy Rich Asians' Dominates Box Office For Second Weekend In A Row

The movie's strong performance further debunks the long-standing myth among Hollywood executives that movies with diverse casts “don’t sell.”
headshot
By Marina Fang

“Crazy Rich Asians” continued its box office dominance as the top movie in the United States for the second weekend in a row, earning an estimated $25 million, according to box office estimates from ComScore.

The total is nearly the same amount of money it made over the equivalent three-day period during its debut last weekend, unusual given that most movies see a significant drop in sales after their first weekend in theaters.

Premiering Aug. 15, the movie — a breakthrough in Hollywood representation as the first major studio movie to feature a majority-Asian cast since 1993′s “The Joy Luck Club” — had already crushed expectations in its opening weekend.

The biggest debut for a romantic comedy since 2015′s “Trainwreck,” the movie earned $35.3 million over its first five days, including $26.5 million from Friday to Sunday.

Its strong box office performance has already spawned the development of a sequel, “China Rich Girlfriend,” and further debunks the long-standing myth among Hollywood executives that movies with diverse casts “don’t sell.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” has now made $76.8 million in the U.S. Movie industry experts have projected that it could make as much as $150 million domestically.

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Marina Fang
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Movies Media Box Office Crazy Rich Asians Film
'Crazy Rich Asians' Dominates Box Office For Second Weekend In A Row
CONVERSATIONS