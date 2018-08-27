'Crazy Rich Asians' Dominates Box Office For Second Weekend In A Row

“Crazy Rich Asians” continued its box office dominance as the top movie in the United States for the second weekend in a row, earning an estimated $25 million, according to box office estimates from ComScore.

The total is nearly the same amount of money it made over the equivalent three-day period during its debut last weekend, unusual given that most movies see a significant drop in sales after their first weekend in theaters.

Premiering Aug. 15, the movie — a breakthrough in Hollywood representation as the first major studio movie to feature a majority-Asian cast since 1993′s “The Joy Luck Club” — had already crushed expectations in its opening weekend.

The biggest debut for a romantic comedy since 2015′s “Trainwreck,” the movie earned $35.3 million over its first five days, including $26.5 million from Friday to Sunday.

Its strong box office performance has already spawned the development of a sequel, “China Rich Girlfriend,” and further debunks the long-standing myth among Hollywood executives that movies with diverse casts “don’t sell.”