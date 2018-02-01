HUFFPOST FINDS
02/01/2018 11:10 am ET

21 Creative Valentine's Day Gifts For Her That Aren't Flowers

Think outside the bouquet 💐

By Brittany Nims

For couples who land somewhere between loving the cheesiness of Valentine’s Day and despising everything the holiday stands for, it can be tough to find your person a truly unique and creative gift. Too often, it’s easier to turn to a bouquet or a heart-shaped box than do some digging for a creative one-of-a-kind gift.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up some of our favorite creative gifts, even romantic ones that can be delivered.

Take a look below at these 21 gifts for her that aren’t flowers or candy:

  • 1 A star map of the night you met
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 2 Dopamine and Serotonin molecule necklace
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 3 A "Hello Book Lover" book subscription box
    CrateJoy
    Get it here
  • 4 A chunky knit blanket
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 5 "Love Poems" by Pablo Neruda
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 6 A raw amethyst quartz ring
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 7 "I love you because..." blank cards
    Etsy
    Get them here
  • 8 Champagne gummy bears
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 9 A raw Amethyst cuff bracelet
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 10 A faux fur throw blanket
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 11 Puzzle piece keychains
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 12 "All About Love" by Bell Hooks
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 13 A tiny box of date nights
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 14 Moonlight drop champagne earrings
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 15 Kate Spade "Yours Truly" tote bag
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 16 A "Bella Box" beauty subscription box
    CrateJoy
    Get it here
  • 17 A pedestal jewelry holder
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it here
  • 18 Opal rose gold plated ring
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 19 Tassel fringe earrings
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 20 "Pop The Balloon" secret message
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 21 Zodiac constellation necklace
    Etsy
    Get it here

