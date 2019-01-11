'Criminal Minds' Is On The Case For One Last Season

Television is losing its “Minds.”

“Criminal Minds” will end its run as one of TV’s longest-running primetime dramas next season with a 10-episode farewell, Deadline reported Thursday.

The 15th season will be shot right after the CBS crime series wraps its currently-in-production finale for Season 14, according to the entertainment website.

At 15 seasons, “Criminal Minds” would catch “ER” in longevity, but would still trail classics like “Gunsmoke,” “Law & Order,” “NCIS” and others, Deadline noted.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Joe Mategna has played David Rossi on "Criminal Minds" since 2007.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” CBS executive vice president of current programs, Amy Reisenbach, told “Entertainment Tonight.” “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television.”

The show follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit profiling criminals to predict their next move. This season also highlights a prominent personal moment (SPOILER ALERT) ― the wedding between David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and ex-wife Krytsall (Gail O’Grady), “ET” reported.