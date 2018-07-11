Croatia now has a shot to win it all after beating England in a World Cup semifinal.

The country beat England 2-1 after an aggressive battle in Moscow on Wednesday.

Midfielder Kieran Trippier scored the first goal for England in the first five minutes of the game on a free kick.

Croatia’s Ivan Perišić tied things up when he hit the bottom corner of England’s net in the 68th minute.

After a strong back-and-forth between both teams, the game continued into overtime, where Mario Mandžukić scored the final goal for his team in the 108th minute.

Croatia will face off against France for the trophy on Sunday at 11 a.m. Eastern.