02/05/2018 08:40 pm ET

10 Cruelty-Free Lip Brands That Still Deliver Bold Color

By Amanda Pena
Vesna Jovanovic / EyeEm via Getty Images

Making the switch to cruelty-free makeup can get a little overwhelming, especially when it comes to understanding which brands are animal-friendly. 

That’s why we’re on a mission to simplify the search by rounding up our favorite cruelty-free beauty bag essentials like makeup wipes, mascara and makeup brushes. The easy-to-remember trick to knowing whether your favorite eyeshadow or lipstick is tested on animals? Look for the CCIC’s Leaping Bunny or PETA’s bunny logo on the back of the packaging.

The next beauty bag essential on our list? Lipsticks. Just because a lip brand is loaded with natural ingredients doesn’t mean it won’t deliver pigment, nourishment and longevity. 

These nine lipsticks break the myth that natural doesn’t equate long-lasting. Below, check out our favorite cruelty-free lip brands that still delivery bold color: 

  • 1 Axiology
    Sephora
    I just tried this vegan brand myself, and the color pigment is incredible for a natural lipstick. Axiology is organically made with just ten ingredients and is cruelty-free.
  • 2 100% PURE
    100% PURE
    100% PURE is committed to producing the purest products, and their cosmetics are no different. They're colored from vibrant fruit, vegetable, tea and other plant pigments and are cruelty-free.
  • 3 ZuZu Luxe
    Pharmaca
    This gluten-free, cruelty-free lipstick is enriched with nourishing ingredients and has a long lasting formula for all-day or night hydration.
  • 4 ILIA
    Sephora
    ILIA's cult-classic lip tint finishes like a sheer lipstick and nourishes like a hydrating lip balm. 
  • 5 RMS BEAUTY
    Sephora
    This Lip2Cheek formula hydrates and protects with abundant mineral color, creating a beautiful, natural finish on both lips and cheeks.
  • 6 Bite Beauty
    Sephora
    We love a good multi-use product and Bite Beauty's multistick is no exception. It applies like a cream and wears like a powder for weightless color application
  • 7 Lime Crime
    Urban Outfitters
    If you're looking for a highly pigmented, long-lasting lip stain that's also cruelty-free, check out Lime Crime.
  • 8 Pacifica Beauty
    Amazon
    Formulated without parabens, phthalates and other ingredients you wouldn't want on your skin, Pacifica Beauty's Devocean line has nourishing butters and oil for a smooth finish.
  • 9 Milani
    Amazon
    Not only is Milani insanely inexpensive, but it's cruelty-free and has a lightweight creamy formula.
  • 10 SPELA
    Spela
    We personally tried SPELA and were amazed by how heavily pigmented this liquid lipstick is. Not only that, it STAYS on, has a true matte finish, and is cruelty-free.

