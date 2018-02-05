10 Cruelty-Free Lip Brands That Still Deliver Bold Color

Making the switch to cruelty-free makeup can get a little overwhelming, especially when it comes to understanding which brands are animal-friendly.

That’s why we’re on a mission to simplify the search by rounding up our favorite cruelty-free beauty bag essentials like makeup wipes, mascara and makeup brushes. The easy-to-remember trick to knowing whether your favorite eyeshadow or lipstick is tested on animals? Look for the CCIC’s Leaping Bunny or PETA’s bunny logo on the back of the packaging.

The next beauty bag essential on our list? Lipsticks. Just because a lip brand is loaded with natural ingredients doesn’t mean it won’t deliver pigment, nourishment and longevity.

These nine lipsticks break the myth that natural doesn’t equate long-lasting. Below, check out our favorite cruelty-free lip brands that still delivery bold color: