15 Cruelty-Free Mascaras To Add To Your Beauty Bag

If you’re looking to make small, ethical changes to your beauty routine, start with a simple staple you probably use every day ― mascara.

When deciding to shop consciously, one of the easiest ways to begin is by switching to cruelty-free beauty products that aren’t tested on animals. How can you tell if your beauty products are cruelty-free? They’ll be certified by the CCIC’s Leaping Bunny or PETA’s bunny logo if they’re ethically made. Easy enough!

To help you swap out your beauty products for cruelty-free ones, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cruelty-free mascaras below: