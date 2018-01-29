HUFFPOST FINDS
15 Cruelty-Free Mascaras To Add To Your Beauty Bag

If you’re looking to make small, ethical changes to your beauty routine, start with a simple staple you probably use every day ― mascara. 

When deciding to shop consciously, one of the easiest ways to begin is by switching to cruelty-free beauty products that aren’t tested on animals. How can you tell if your beauty products are cruelty-free? They’ll be certified by the CCIC’s Leaping Bunny or PETA’s bunny logo if they’re ethically made. Easy enough!

To help you swap out your beauty products for cruelty-free ones, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cruelty-free mascaras below: 

  • 1 Pixi by Petra Black Lacquer Lash Primer, $15
    Dermstore
    Infused with panthenol and vitamins A and C, this black lash primer will keep your lashes in healthy condition, while its small comb applicator separates and defines for a dramatic look.
  • 2 URBAN DECAY Perversion Mascara, $23
    Sephora
    Cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, this high-tech, volumizing brush separates and defines each lash for a clean, clump-free finish, and the triple-black pigments leave them looking intensely black.
  • 3 NYX Professional Makeup Doll Eye Mascara, $9
    Amazon
    This doll eye mascara uses a unique blend of natural oils, vitamin e and nylon fibers to extend eyelashes to almost faux proportions.
  • 4 it Cosmetics Superhero Mascara, $24
    It Cosmetics
    Superhero mascara is skincare for your lashes. Powerful lash-lifting polymers, volumizing collagen, strengthening biotin, proteins and peptides work together to lift lashes while separating them to create a fuller lash line.
  • 5 Pacifica Aquarian Gaze Water Resistant Mascara, $12
    Amazon
    Finally, a 100% vegan and cruelty-free mascara that's actually waterproof.
  • 6 Juice Beauty PHYTO-PIGMENTS Ultra-Natural Mascara, $24
    Dermstore
    If you know green beauty, you know the quality of Juice Beauty products. This volumizing mascara is made with an organic formula and rich pigment.
  • 7 RMS Beauty Volumizing Mascara, $28
    Dermstore
    RMS Beauty Volumizing Mascara naturally shapes, lengthens and amplifies lashes with a few short and simple strokes.
  • 8 W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Mascara, $22
    Dermstore
    A favorite by many green beauty bloggers, the expressionist mascara provides long-lasting results without the clumps or smearing.
  • 9 e.l.f. Mineral Infused Mascara, $3
    Amazon
    If you're looking for a bargain, cruelty-free find, this mascara contains all-natural mineral wax infused with Kaolin and Zinc Oxide to create full, healthy-looking lashes.
  • 10 Flowercolor Natural Mascara, $22
    Ecco Bella
    Formulated without lacquer, shellac and alcohol, this mascara from ECCO BELLA wraps around and lengthens lashes to their longest. 
  • 11 Two Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $23
    Too Faced
    We love this cult-favorite cruelty-free mascara. The hourglass-shaped brush was designed with extra stiff bristles to maximize the performance of this carbon black, collagen-fueled formula.
  • 12 MILK MAKEUP Ubame Mascara, $24
    Sephora
    This 74 percent natural mascara is made of a formula that won’t flake and stays put all day.
  • 13 TARTE Gifted Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara, $23
    Ulta
    Amazonian clay restores hydration and the skin's texture, meaning this mascara's clay infusion will help to hydrate and replenish dry and brittle lashes.
  • 14 Jane Iredale Longest Lash Thickening and Lengthening Mascara, $33
    Dermstore
    This is the most expensive mascara on the list, but it's because the rich, natural formula is infused with seaweed lipids to condition and protect against breakage.
  • 15 100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara, $26
    Dermstore
    This all-natural formula includes conditioning provitamin B5, vitamin E and oat and wheat proteins to improve and produce healthier lashes. 

