Cuomo Calls For Schneiderman To Resign Over Physical Abuse Allegations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) called for state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D) to resign after an explosive report detailed allegations of physical abuse by Schneiderman.

In a New Yorker article published on Monday, four women accused Schneiderman of misconduct that included slapping and choking them.

“No one is above the law, including New York’s top legal officer,” Cuomo said in a statement in response to the allegations, calling for Schneiderman to resign.

Two women who dated Schneiderman between 2013 and 2017, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, told the New Yorker that Schneiderman had “repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent.” Manning Barish said that at one point Schneiderman had told her that “if you ever left me, I’d kill you.”

Schneiderman denied any assault took place.

“In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity,” he said in a statement. “I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is I line I would not cross.”

Throughout his career ― as New York state senator from 1998 to 2010 and later as state attorney general ― Schneiderman had been known as a champion of women. In recent months, he’d been a vocal supporter of the Me Too movement against sexual abuse, with his office filing a suit against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein over sexual misconduct.