Curiosity didn’t kill this cat, but it did lead him into a precarious situation.

A black male back was found with his head stuck in a commercial rat trap near a hotel in Newport, South Wales, on Jan. 9, according to a U.K. animal welfare charity.

“This poor cat’s head was completely wedged ... and [he was] unable to free himself,” Inspector Sophie Daniels of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a press release.

The cat in the box was brought to a vet, who managed to safely free the feline. The kitty was “understandably shaken,” the RSPCA said, and was treated for dehydration.

The organization is trying to locate the cat’s family and is asking anyone in the area missing a black, male neutered cat to contact them.

“We’d love to reunite this cat with an owner – but there was no microchip,” Daniels said.