Custom Jackets Are The Latest Wedding Trend To Obsess Over

You’ve planned for rogue thunderstorms, surprise plus-ones, even catering no-shows. You’ve got the unpredictable down to an art. But as temps start to drop, one thing you definitely don’t want to overlook: chic outerwear that’s not just your hubby’s too-large blazer covering up your entire Monique Lhuillier. Thankfully for you, custom-made wedding jackets are trending.

NICOLESCOVET/ETSY

“MRS.” LEATHER JACKET

You had to have an outdoor reception, but your ceremony is in the middle of October. Slip this on over your dress at the after-party and you’ll be the most badass bride that ever lived.

@JULES_BARTLING/INSTAGRAM

BLACK AND WHITE LEATHER JACKETS

Want to stand out? Go with one that’ll match your dress while the rest of your party dons black.

CHAZ CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHERS

BRIDESMAID DENIM JACKETS

A classic jean topper with your bridal party’s last names on the back? That’s a bridesmaid gift they’ll actually wear long after your “I dos.”

FREE PEOPLE

BRIDE AND GROOM JACKETS

Coordinate with your hubby in DIY denim numbers, each with your own sayings. And no, this doesn’t mean he gets a free pass on writing his own vows.

@HENRYANDMAC/INSTAGRAM

“JUST MARRIED” JACKET

Who needs floral arrangements when you have the hand-painted rose motif on this custom moto?

@ALLIEKDESIGN/INSTAGRAM

WIFEY JACKET

Declarations also work.