32 Times Dogs Dutifully Helped Their Owners Tie The Knot

Weddings are, by nature, happy occasions, but you know what adds even more joy to an already joyous day? Dogs.
Some brides and grooms simply can’t imagining tying the knot without their beloved pup at their side. And lucky for these couples, dogs are always happy to help, whether they’re there as a flower girl ring bearer, or just another well-wishing family member.
We’ve gathered 32 photos of wedding pups that will warm your heart.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Dog Photographer Of The Year Awards 2018