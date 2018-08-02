Cyndi Lauper Plays Talent Scout For 2 Teen Street Performers

Singing legend Cyndi Lauper gave two teenage street performers a taste of overnight success when she invited them to perform with her at a concert this month in Charlotte, North Carolina, The Associated Press reported.

Lauper and her manager, Lisa Barbaris, were walking along a Charlotte sidewalk after dinner when they stopped to listen to Mya and Ronald Worley, who were performing on a corner as their father looked on, according to The Charlotte Observer. Mya, 14, was singing Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Like a Star,” accompanied by her 13-year-old brother, who was playing keyboard.

On the spot, Lauper decided she wanted the young musicians to perform with her the next night.

“I thought it was a dream,” Mya told WSOC. “I was like, ‘What are you serious?’ I was shocked.”

Less than 24 hours later, Mya and Ronald joined Lauper on stage before a crowd of 16,000 at the Spectrum Center, AP reported.

“So yesterday ... I was walking around, and I happened to hear these two kids, and it was kind of awesome,” Lauper told the audience as she introduced the siblings, according to the Observer. “When I heard Mya sing — honestly? Hell’s bells, girl. You’ve got so much beauty in your voice.”

Then Mya sang the first part of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” accompanied by her brother on keyboard.