Cynthia Nixon Announces Run For New York Governor

“Basically, it only affects families that earn between $75,000 and $125,000 a year,” Nixon said on “The View.” “And it doesn’t apply to people who go part-time, which means they might have to work while they’re there, or they don’t graduate in four years, or they’re Dreamers.”

Nixon also wrote an op-ed for LoHud.com about public school funding that compared Cuomo, a Democrat, to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, a Donald Trump nominee.

“[Cuomo] also wants to increase the number of privately-run charter schools in New York City by more than 50 percent,” Nixon wrote. “And he has been a loud proponent of private school tax credits, essentially a backdoor voucher system. These are policies we expect from Betsy DeVos, but from Andrew Cuomo?”

The award-winning actress is looking to dethrone the two-term governor, who has been battling public transit issues and a federal investigation into his administration’s payroll. Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to Cuomo, was found guilty in a corruption scandal after allegedly taking $300,000 in bribes from executives with state business.

A Siena College poll released Monday showed that despite the scandal, Cuomo leads Nixon with 66 percent of Democratic voters.

This story has been updated with information about Monday’s Siena College poll and Percoco’s guilty verdict.