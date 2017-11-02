'Daily Show' Calls Out Trump's Double Standard On Politicizing Terror Attacks

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah noticed a striking difference between the ways President Donald Trump has reacted to recent acts of terror in Virginia and New York.

In one case, Trump insisted he needed to hear all the facts before making a direct statement. In the other case, he jumped right into proposing new policies.

After a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville this August turned deadly, Trump insisted it was going to take some time for all the facts to emerge. and that he needed to wait until then before commenting.

“I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement,” the president said at a press conference days after the rally.

I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

On Wednesday, Trump called on Congress to end the diversity immigrant visa lottery program.

“When it was a Nazi, Trump needed more facts,” Noah said on Wednesday night’s show. “When it was a Muslim, that was the only fact that he needed.”