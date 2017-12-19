“The Daily Show” looked back on 2017 during a “Yearly Show” special that included a rousing new anthem about women’s issues.

On Monday night, correspondents Desi Lydic and Dulcé Sloan covered everything from the women’s march to Wonder Woman in “Song for Women 2017.”

Naturally, they were interrupted by a mansplainer in the form of DJ Mansplain (a.k.a. Michael Kosta). But the real scene-stealer was former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.