COMEDY
12/19/2017 04:47 am ET

Hillary Clinton Steals The Show With Pitch-Perfect Cameo In ‘Song For Women 2017’

"The Daily Show" looks back on the year.
By Ed Mazza

The Daily Show” looked back on 2017 during a “Yearly Show” special that included a rousing new anthem about women’s issues.

On Monday night, correspondents Desi Lydic and Dulcé Sloan covered everything from the women’s march to Wonder Woman in “Song for Women 2017.”

Naturally, they were interrupted by a mansplainer in the form of DJ Mansplain (a.k.a. Michael Kosta). But the real scene-stealer was former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

Check it out above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Time Women Firsts
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Hillary Clinton The Daily Show Wonder Woman
Hillary Clinton Steals The Show With Pitch-Perfect Cameo In ‘Song For Women 2017’
CONVERSATIONS