'Daily Show's' Trevor Noah Tracks Worst U.S. Squall: 'S**tstorm Donald'

Trevor Noah got down to the real upheaval rocking the U.S. on Thursday: “S**tstorm Donald.”

The storm began, Noah noted on “The Daily Show,” with President Donald Trump’s “factually, morally and grammatically” wrong tweets earlier in the day declaring the nearly 3,000-person hurricane death toll in Puerto Rico null and void, characterizing the number as a lie concocted by Democrats.

That’s when “The Daily Show’s” own “meteorologist” Roy Wood Jr. started tracking “S**tstorm Donald” on his weather map as “real Category 4 tweets — none of that low-level covfefe shit.”

Wood also warned about incoming spinning Kellyanne Conway heads on his map. On Sunday, the White House adviser is going to be advancing in a cleanup attempt, insisting there’s “no such thing as a Puerto Rico and you’re a racist for thinking there is,” Wood predicted.

Correspondent Desi Lydic reported that the National Guard has warned people to “get out of cellphone range before any more tweets come.”

