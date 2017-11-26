Elle UK Interviews Daisy Ridley While She Builds A Lego Millennium Falcon

She’s talented and beautiful and she plays Luke Skywalker’s new padawan, Rey, in one of the most anticipated “Star Wars” films of all time, but now comes the true test: Can Daisy Ridley build the Millennium Falcon with Legos?

Elle UK interviewed the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actress, asking her things like when was the last time she cried, what color her lightsaber would be, and if her father still prefers “Star Trek” (ouch) ― all while she’s tasked with building the Millennium Falcon out of Legos.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” comes out Dec. 15, and if her Millennium Falcon construction skills are any indication, the film should be pretty... unbelievable.

Through the magic of video, Ridley claims to have finished it in under five minutes. “That’s how it’s done, kids,” she says holding the completed model.