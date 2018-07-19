POLITICS
07/19/2018 05:01 pm ET

DNI Dan Coats Has 3 Words After Learning Trump Invited Vladimir Putin To White House

The director of national intelligence learned the president invited Putin to the White House during a Q&A discussion at the Aspen Security Forum.
headshot
By Rebecca Shapiro

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats seemed stunned to learn during a live Q&A that President Donald Trump invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the White House. 

During a discussion with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell at the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado, the reporter interrupted their chat to announce the breaking news from the White House. 

“The White House announced on Twitter that Vladimir Putin is coming to the White House in the fall,” Mitchell said. 

Coats paused, leaned in and asked, “Say that again?” as the audience erupted in laughter.

He continued, “Did I hear you ... ?” After another pause, he said, “OK. That’s going to be special.”

headshot
Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Vladimir Putin Director Of National Intelligence Dan Coats
DNI Dan Coats Has 3 Words After Learning Trump Invited Vladimir Putin To White House
CONVERSATIONS