Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats seemed stunned to learn during a live Q&A that President Donald Trump invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the White House.

During a discussion with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell at the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado, the reporter interrupted their chat to announce the breaking news from the White House.

“The White House announced on Twitter that Vladimir Putin is coming to the White House in the fall,” Mitchell said.

Coats paused, leaned in and asked, “Say that again?” as the audience erupted in laughter.

He continued, “Did I hear you ... ?” After another pause, he said, “OK. That’s going to be special.”