Dan Crenshaw Says 'SNL' Sketch With Pete Davidson Was 'Right Thing To Do'

Representative-elect Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) opened up on Monday morning about his appearance alongside Pete Davidson on”Saturday Night Live,” telling NBC that “it felt like the right thing to do.”

“We were hesitant at first. We weren’t sure what the skit was going to look like, and a lot of veterans’ events planned this weekend. In the end, we decided to do it, and we decided to do it because what better platform than to sort of give a united message for the country, talk about forgiveness, and talk about veterans?” said Crenshaw on the “Today” show.

“It felt good,” he added. “It felt like the right thing to do, and I would appreciate if everybody would stop looking for reasons to be offended, and that’s what this was all about.”