Dan Crenshaw Pops Up On 'SNL' To Personally Accept Pete Davidson's Apology

Pete Davidson could rest easy that his very heartfelt apology to Representative-elect Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) was accepted — because Crenshaw turned up on “Weekend Update” to make peace.

Davidson was slammed last week after he joked about Crenshaw’s eye patch, which the lieutenant commander began to wear after losing an eye in an IED blast as Navy SEAL in Afghanistan.

“If any good came of this,” Davidson quipped, “maybe it was that for one day the left and the right finally came together to agree on something: That I’m a dick.”

In “what I’m sure was a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week,” Davidson joked. “I made a joke about Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw, and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologize.”

He added, absolutely seriously: “I mean this from the bottom of my heart. It was a poor choice of words. The man is a war hero and he deserves all of the respect in the world.”

A relaxed Creshaw graciously accepted the apology and thanked Davidson for “making Republicans look good.”

But he wasn’t quite done and took some time having fun mocking Davidson’s appearance, saying he “looks like a troll doll with a tapeworm.”

Then, one last dig: His ringtone was a riff from “Breathin,’” by Davidson’s ex, Ariana Grande. “Do you know her?” Crenshaw asked innocently.

More seriously Crenshaw urged listeners on Veterans Day weekend to appreciate and support veterans. He told people to tell veterans “never forget.”