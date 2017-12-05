Dan Rather Serves Up Perfect Food Poisoning Analogy To Describe ‘Age Of Trump'

Donald Trump’s presidency continues to sicken Dan Rather.

On Monday’s broadcast of “Conan,” the legendary news anchor sought to remind people that Trump’s administration was “not normal” and that “there’s never been anything like” the president’s unrelenting attacks on the press before.

Rather then served up the following analogy about food poisoning to summarize how Trump’s time in office had affected many Americans: “Many things about the age of Trump will make the stomach sicker than bad oysters.”

“This is unprecedented in American history,” Rather added. “Therefore it’s a dangerous time.”

