Dan Rather Subtly Zings Donald Trump With Immanuel Kant Quote About Lies

Veteran journalist Dan Rather got philosophical to take apparent aim at President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The former CBS News anchor tweeted the following quote attributed to 18th century German philosopher Immanuel Kant, in what appeared to be a swipe at Trump’s habit of spreading misinformation.

"By a lie a man throws away and, as it were, annihilates his dignity as a man. A man who himself does not believe what he tells another … has even less worth than if he were a mere thing. … makes himself a mere deceptive appearance of man, not man himself." - Immanuel Kant — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 15, 2018

On Wednesday, Trump admitted to making up trade deficit details during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — before then walking the entire story back.

Rather has not been shy about criticizing the White House in recent months, and previously used a food poisoning analogy to sum up the “age of Trump.”

His latest dig was well-received on Twitter:

