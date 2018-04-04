GOP Rep. Speculated 'Criminal Illegal Aliens' Were Behind YouTube Shooting

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) speculated that the person who opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, might be “an illegal immigrant” immediately after the first news reports of the attack.

The Republican lawmaker offered his premature thoughts during an appearance on the Fox Business Network Tuesday afternoon, hours before police identified the shooter.

“You were going to discuss with me about sanctuary cities and the sanctuary state movement, and it fits right into what you’re talking about right now,” Rohrabacher told host David Asman, when asked for comment on the shooting.

Rohrabacher went on to link the shooter to “criminal illegal aliens” as the network’s chyron was characterizing the news as an “active shooter situation.”

“Would anyone be surprised?” Rohrabacher continued. “Would anyone listening to you right now say, ‘Well, this certainly wouldn’t be an illegal immigrant there.’ Well, it could be! Everybody knows that could be! ... Sanctuary city ― my foot! We should be making sure we emphasize that any illegal in this state should be sent back whether he’s a criminal or not, but especially criminals.”

Asman appeared unfazed by Rohrabacher’s speculation, which was first reported by ThinkProgress.

“You make an excellent point,” Asman told his guest.