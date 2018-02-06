'Dancing With The Stars' Tour Bus Involved In Fatal Multi-Car Pileup

A “Dancing with the Stars” tour bus was one of 19 vehicles involved in a fatal pileup during a snowstorm en route to Ames, Iowa, on Monday.

The cast and crew members are “fine” and on the mend after the accident, which occurred around noon on Interstate 80. The crash killed one driver and seriously injured five others, Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig told HuffPost.

“One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of ‘Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night’ was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries,” the “Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night” tour organizers said in a statement on Instagram.

The statement revealed that the Ames tour date was canceled as a result of the crash, citing “the safety and health of our cast and crew.”

“To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight,” it read.

Severe winter snow storms hit much of central Iowa on Monday, resulting in 185 accidents across the state, according to local news outlet KCCI 8. The same day, more than 50 cars were involved in another pile up on 1-35, which authorities called the “worst they’ve ever seen.” That accident also killed one driver.

While it’s not entirely clear which “DWTS” alums were on the bus at the time of the crash, the past season winner, singer Jordan Fisher, wrote on social media, “Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes.

Derek Hough also tweeted that he was “thankful my love is safe” as his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, was possibly on board.

Before the crash, actor Frankie Muniz, who came in third on the reality dancing competition series last season, tweeted about the inclement weather conditions while on the road.