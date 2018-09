Daniel Radcliffe loves Harry Potter memes as much as everyone else, or so it seems.

Jimmy Fallon showed the British actor a bunch of amusing Potter-themed images on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.” And Radcliffe, who was plugging his upcoming play “The Lifespan of a Fact,” couldn’t get enough.

“What’s not to like?” he asked, after being showed an image of a dog dressed in wizard clothes.

What’s not to like, indeed.