Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Won’t Watch The ‘Harry Potter’ Play

You won’t see Daniel Radcliffe sitting in the audience for the “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” play anytime in the near future — even in disguise.

The British actor, who played the titular role in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise based on author J.K.Rowling’s fantasy novels, revealed Wednesday it wasn’t because he thought he’d be thrown “into some sort of existential crisis.”

The production centers, after all, on Potter’s life 19 years after the conclusion of Rowling’s original books.

Instead, Radcliffe told “Late Night” host Seth Meyers it was because he believed “it would not be a relaxing evening at the theater” as “I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction.”

“And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn’t care,” Radcliffe countered. “But I do feel if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans it would be a little odd.”

Radcliffe also explained why he wouldn’t don a disguise to attend the show, which is based on a story written by Rowling. “The thing about a disguise is that if it stops working then you’re just a dude who wore a disguise,” he noted.