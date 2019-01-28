Daniel Radcliffe Rips Tom Brady's MAGA Hat, Says He's Backing Rams In Super Bowl

“Take that MAGA hat out of your locker,” Radcliffe said during an interview with Variety. A red Make American Great Again hat was reportedly spotted in Brady’s locker in 2015.

“I feel like that was the moment when we were like, as a country, ‘Oh, c’mon, dude ... you’re awesome and [we’re] behind you, don’t put that in there,’” said Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe says he’s rooting for the Rams in the #SuperBowl and has a message for Tom Brady: "Take that MAGA hat out your locker" | #Sundance #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/2b81RqrgBz — Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2019

Radcliffe, who’s at the Sundance Film Festival promoting his new TBS comedy series “Miracle Workers,” noted that lots of people will be joining him in cheering on the Rams.

“The whole world is rooting against the Patriots — sorry,” he said.

Brady, a long-time friend and golf buddy of Trump, said in 2015 that it would “be great” if he won the presidency. Brady also called his MAGA hat a “nice keepsake.”

A great honor from somebody that knows how to win! https://t.co/syJH9OT0zX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2015

Trump supported Brady that year in the wake of the so-called “Deflategate” scandal. The Patriots were accused of deflating their footballs — with Brady’s knowledge — to obtain an unfair advantage. Brady was suspended for four games by the NFL as a penalty and the Patriots were fined $1 million.

But Brady appeared to cool toward Trump during the 2016 campaign. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, tweeted before the election that she and her husband were not backing Trump. A day after Trump won, Brady told reporters: “I talked to my wife and she said I can’t talk about politics anymore … I think that’s a good decision.”