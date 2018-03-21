Darren Criss Responds To Fans Who Want His Butt To Nab An Emmy

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” has earned Darren Criss some of the best reviews of his career, not to mention early awards buzz.

It isn’t just Criss’s portrayal of serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace (played by Edgar Ramirez) in 1997, that’s set tongues wagging. The “Glee” actor dropped trou in several “American Crime Story” episodes, prompting a number of lengthy tributes to his derrière in various media outlets.

One of those most entertaining odes to that chiseled backside appeared March 9 in TV Guide. In it, writer Malcolm Venable suggested Criss’s behind was solid enough to score its own Emmy nomination.

“Only the Gerber baby’s cheeks have contributed more to the rich tapestry of American culture,” Venable wrote.

Criss responded to the attention his butt had received in a Tuesday interview with ET Online. Though he’s willing to help campaign for a Best Butt category to be added to the Emmy Awards this fall, he’s not sure his tush is truly worthy of a trophy.

“I’ve watched ‘Game of Thrones.’ I feel like I’ve got some stiff competition,” he said, as seen in the clip above. “Lots of rock hard competition.”

Cheeky jokes aside, Criss said scoring an Emmy nomination for his performance in “American Crime Story” would be “very heartening.”