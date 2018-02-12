Country Singer Daryle Singletary Dead At 46

Country singer Daryle Singletary, best known for his 1995 hits “Too Much Fun,” and “I Let Her Lie,” died Monday morning at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee, at the age of 46.

The cause of death has not been officially announced, but Fox News reported that Singletary played concerts this past weekend.

Born in Cairo, Georgia, Singletary discovered a passion for country music at a young age, thanks to annual trips to Nashville.

His first recording happened in his early teens, fittingly, at Opryland. Singletary recorded Hank Williams’ “Your Cheating Heart” at a studio that allowed visitors to make singing souvenirs, according to USA Today.

Singletary moved to Nashville to pursue a professional career in 1990, and was signed to his first label, Evergreen Records, in 1992.

After that, country star Randy Travis took Singletary under his wing and co-produced his 1995 self-titled major label debut, according to Variety.

That album gave him his two biggest hits, “I Let Her Lie” and “Too Much Fun,” which reached second and fourth respectively on Billboard’s Top 100 Country chart.

Singletary only had 14 hits on the chart, but he was more concerned with keeping traditional country music alive, according to Billboard.com.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to record country music, and have it get played on the radio. It’s what I always dreamed of,” he told the publication.

Singletary is survived by his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; two daughters, Nora and Charlotte; his parents, Roger and Anita Singletary; and brother Kevin Singletary.

Funeral arrangements are pending, but news of his death inspired many country artists to sing his praises on Twitter.

Just got word that Daryle Singletary has passed away.

Rest in peace Buddy, you sang country like country should be sung. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) February 12, 2018

Gonna miss my friend Daryle Singletary! This is my favorite picture of us! Praying for Holly… https://t.co/UQMBO5uNTJ — Mark Wills (@MarkWillsMusic) February 12, 2018

Heartbroken💔Sad Day...

We lost our Brother, Daryle Singletary @darylesing . One of the Greatest… https://t.co/HPbow5urrt — LOCASH (@LOCASHmusic) February 12, 2018

Sorry to hear that a great country voice has passed away. God bless you Daryle Singletary. RIP — SammyKershaw (@SammyKershaw) February 12, 2018

My good friend and one of the best pure country singers if not the best, Daryle Singletary passed away this morning. God’s choir just got a lead singer!!! — Neal McCoy (@NealMcCoy) February 12, 2018

Sad day...the greatest country voice of my time is now singing in Heaven’s band. Gonna miss you @Darylesing ! Now show them how a good ol country shuffle is supposed to sound! #darylesingletary pic.twitter.com/3mBhbdONIx — Craig Campbell (@craigcampbelltv) February 12, 2018

@Darylesing was a Redeemed man and saved by grace! I’m so thankful to have known him all these years. Life is short, love one another. D’s voice will always live on in my speakers. Salute again buddy. https://t.co/Q4YiUyojsa — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 12, 2018

Daryle Singletary was one of my very favorite country singers. I just saw him and hugged his neck at Mel Tillis' memorial. I'm so thankful for that. Go rest high Daryle! All our prayers are with your family now! pic.twitter.com/0mugMTBo4Z — Tanya Tucker (@tanya_tucker) February 12, 2018

Today we lost a good one. RIP to Daryle Singletary, sending all my thoughts and prayers to his wife Holly and their family. pic.twitter.com/XLUfZ47sWe — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) February 12, 2018