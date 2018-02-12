Country Singer Daryle Singletary Dead At 46

Country singer Daryle Singletary, best known for his 1995 hits “Too Much Fun,” and “I Let Her Lie,” died Monday morning at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee, at the age of 46.
The cause of death has not been officially announced, but Fox News reported that Singletary played concerts this past weekend.
Born in Cairo, Georgia, Singletary discovered a passion for country music at a young age, thanks to annual trips to Nashville.
His first recording happened in his early teens, fittingly, at Opryland. Singletary recorded Hank Williams’ “Your Cheating Heart” at a studio that allowed visitors to make singing souvenirs, according to USA Today.
Singletary moved to Nashville to pursue a professional career in 1990, and was signed to his first label, Evergreen Records, in 1992.
After that, country star Randy Travis took Singletary under his wing and co-produced his 1995 self-titled major label debut, according to Variety.
That album gave him his two biggest hits, “I Let Her Lie” and “Too Much Fun,” which reached second and fourth respectively on Billboard’s Top 100 Country chart.
Singletary only had 14 hits on the chart, but he was more concerned with keeping traditional country music alive, according to Billboard.com.
“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to record country music, and have it get played on the radio. It’s what I always dreamed of,” he told the publication.
Singletary is survived by his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; two daughters, Nora and Charlotte; his parents, Roger and Anita Singletary; and brother Kevin Singletary.
Funeral arrangements are pending, but news of his death inspired many country artists to sing his praises on Twitter.