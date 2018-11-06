Dave Chappelle Is Personally Calling Maryland Voters To Campaign For Ben Jealous

Attention Maryland residents: If someone calls you claiming to be Dave Chappelle, don’t hang up the phone!

The comedian has been personally phoning Maryland voters ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, urging them to vote for Ben Jealous, the Democratic nominee for governor.

“Put me on your speakerphone, please,” Chappelle told one voter in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday. “This is absolutely Dave Chappelle the comedian and I’m calling you guys with fantastic news: You’re on the cusp of having a wonderful governor in the state of Maryland named Ben Jealous.”

“I’m in his campaign office right now,” Chappelle continued. “Ben and my father were best friends. He’s my godbrother. I’ve known him all my life and I’m here supporting him because I think he’s going to do the right thing by Maryland. And I would never endorse anything or anyone I don’t believe in.”

This is what happens when @DaveChappelle calls you personally to tell you why you should support @BenJealous, the top candidate for Maryland's gubernatorial race. #Vote #ElectionDay #November6 pic.twitter.com/fc7rAqYCeJ — Velvet Johnson, Esq. (@mycyberattorney) November 4, 2018

Chappelle went door to door over the weekend to campaign for Jealous. A video posted to Jealous’ Twitter account on Sunday shows Chappelle, a native of Washington, D.C., carrying groceries for one voter.

.@staceyabrams I’m raising your @Oprah door knocking video with one Dave Chappelle helping people carry their groceries while door knocking video! pic.twitter.com/F5kE2fgtw2 — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) November 4, 2018

Other high-profile names also have hit the campaign trail in support of Democratic candidates in Tuesday’s elections, including actors Michael B. Jordan and Will Ferrell for Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor.