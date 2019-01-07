David Beckham Wears Gorgeous Green Eyeshadow On 'Love' Magazine Cover

David Beckham’s new beauty look will make you green with envy.

The 43-year-old former footballer boldly rocked green eyeshadow for the cover of Love magazine’s latest issue, which hits newsstands on Tuesday.

A few of his many tattoos are also colored in with a matching emerald color.

Some commenters loved the look, calling it “iconic” and saying, “Crazy about the eye[shadow].” One enthused, “David Beckham in MAKEUP??!!!! Yes plz.”

In the issue, Beckham opens up about his storied soccer career and the moment he realized it was all he wanted to do with his life.

“That’s how my career started and that is where I felt most at ease, most confident and happiest,” said of his time on the field. “I turned into a totally different person. Once I was on the field I knew that was what I could do best.”

Football aside, Beckham has always been rather fashion forward. (He and his wife, designer and singer Victoria Beckham, are infamous for once coordinating their outfits and haircuts early in their relationship, in 1999.)

Dave Hogan via Getty Images David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham attend the Versace Store opening party on New Bond Street in 1999 in London. He has always been rather fashion forward.

He’s also not the only male celebrity who likes to rock a bold eye every now and then.