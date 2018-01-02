Duncan Jones Finds A Literary Way To Remember His Father, David Bowie

David Bowie’s cultural legacy continues.

The legendary musician’s son, movie director Duncan Jones, has launched an online book club in honor of his late father. Bowie died at age 69 in January 2016 following an 18-month struggle with cancer.

“My dad was a beast of a reader,” Jones tweeted last week. “I’ve been feeling a building sense of duty to go on the same literary marathon in tribute to dad.”

Jones then revealed that the first book the “Bowie Book Club” discusses would be English author Peter Ackroyd’s 1985 crime novel Hawskmoor.

Alright gang! Anyone who wants to join along, we are reading Peter Ackroyd’s “Hawksmoor,” as an amuse cerveau before we get into the heavy stuff. You have until Feb 1. ❤️ — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 27, 2017

It would be “an amuse cerveau before we get into the heavy stuff,” Jones joked, adding that people had until Feb. 1 to read it.

Membership of the club appears to be free and flexible. Jones told one tweeter who asked how to join that the person “just did,” indicating it was open to anyone on Twitter who wanted to read and then discuss the book.

Bowie’s official website revealed his “Top 100 Books” in 2013.

Hawksmoor appeared on the list, alongside other illustrious titles such as The Brief Wondrous Life Of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz, The Stranger by Albert Camus, and On The Road by Jack Kerouac. (Check out the full list here.)

It’s not clear whether Jones will stick to the list for future book club picks, however.