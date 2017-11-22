Celebrities Mourn David Cassidy's Death With Memories Of The Star

Celebrities are paying tribute to famed singer and 1970s heartthrob David Cassidy, who died aged 67 on Tuesday.
Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, singers Harry Connick Jr. and Gloria Gaynor, and Hollywood movie star Ben Stiller were among the dozens of famous faces who used Twitter to pay their respects to “The Partridge Family” star.
Cassidy’s longtime publicist, JoAnn Geffen, confirmed Cassidy’s death via a statement on Tuesday night. Cassidy, who’d struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his career, had been hospitalized over the weekend after reportedly suffering organ failure.
Fellow musicians and celebrities shared their condolences on Twitter, with many mourning the loss of their childhood idol: