Restaurateur David Chang Is Launching A New Culture-Focused Media Company

Weeks after the launch of his new Netflix series “Ugly Delicious,” restaurateur David Chang has announced a new venture.

The chef and his business partner, Christopher Chen, are launching a culture-focused entertainment and media company titled Majordomo Media, a Monday press release noted.

“Majordomo Media is a place for people to connect over the things I believe define culture: travel, food, music, sports, exploration,” Chang said in the release. “I don’t want to tell people what to do or show them the new cool thing. Plenty of places do that. I want to teach them how to find — and understand — new and different things themselves and let them bring their friends along for the ride.”

Mary Melton, the former editor-in-chief of Los Angeles magazine, will lead Majordomo’s new editorial team. The platform includes a podcast series and several television shows currently in development.

Super excited to announce that I’m teaming up with @GodfreyDadich to create @MajordomoMedia—a new way to listen, watch, read, and engage with travel, sports, music, food, and culture. Honest conversations and strong opinions. Sign up to stay in the loop: https://t.co/9JijpdXtFy pic.twitter.com/Vsw3wNwSHO — Dave Chang (@davidchang) March 12, 2018

Chang hopes to encourage open dialogue and create a platform “where people can consider culture and race and have strong opinions while exploring their passions,” he explained in the release.