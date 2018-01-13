David Harbour Hijacks Student's Senior Photos After Twitter Joke Goes Viral

This “Stranger Things” fan will forever treasure her high school senior photos.
In October, a California student called Damaris cheekily asked actor David Harbour ― aka police chief Jim Hopper in Netflix’s sci-fi horror ― how many retweets she’d require for him to take part in the shoot:
Harbour spotted the tweet and replied, but with some cheeky conditions of his own attached:
“The idea of me in a small size sweatshirt of some high school, holding a trombone with this poor girl trying to take her high school photos seriously, I just thought that was so funny,” Harbour later told ThisIsInsider.com about why he replied.
The post soon garnered thousands of likes, with Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers in the show) giving Damaris’ cause a helping hand:
Damaris, who attends Orestimba High School in Newman, soon hit her hoped-for tally ― and Harbour vowed to fulfill his promise:
Three months after Damaris’ initial tweet, Harbour made her dream come true when the pair posed for the snaps at Netflix’s Los Angeles’ HQ earlier this week.
Harbour shared the photos, in which he’s playing a trombone and wearing an Orestimba High School sweatshirt (as per his conditions), to Instagram on Friday:
“Voted most likely to hijack someone’s high school senior photos 24 years later,” Harbour wrote. Damaris also shared some of the images on Twitter:
“Well this is certainly something I didn’t think would actually happen!” Damaris wrote in a subsequent Instagram post. “David is such a sweet dude!” She didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.
Photographer Tommy Garcia said he enjoyed taking the pictures:
Damaris’ school, meanwhile, appeared proud of its student:
The shoot also went down well on Twitter:
Damaris later thanked everyone who retweeted her original post: