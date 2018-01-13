David Harbour Hijacks Student's Senior Photos After Twitter Joke Goes Viral

This “Stranger Things” fan will forever treasure her high school senior photos.

In October, a California student called Damaris cheekily asked actor David Harbour ― aka police chief Jim Hopper in Netflix’s sci-fi horror ― how many retweets she’d require for him to take part in the shoot:

.@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) October 29, 2017

Harbour spotted the tweet and replied, but with some cheeky conditions of his own attached:

25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone. https://t.co/xPNEE681J4 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 29, 2017

“The idea of me in a small size sweatshirt of some high school, holding a trombone with this poor girl trying to take her high school photos seriously, I just thought that was so funny,” Harbour later told ThisIsInsider.com about why he replied.

The post soon garnered thousands of likes, with Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers in the show) giving Damaris’ cause a helping hand:

Come on guys, go retweet, I need to this picture pic.twitter.com/1tS2T6gxAw — Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) October 29, 2017

Damaris, who attends Orestimba High School in Newman, soon hit her hoped-for tally ― and Harbour vowed to fulfill his promise:

Holy hell, internet. How can you be in favor of this? Friends don’t lie. @posttdamaris DM me... https://t.co/xPNEE681J4 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 30, 2017

Three months after Damaris’ initial tweet, Harbour made her dream come true when the pair posed for the snaps at Netflix’s Los Angeles’ HQ earlier this week.

Harbour shared the photos, in which he’s playing a trombone and wearing an Orestimba High School sweatshirt (as per his conditions), to Instagram on Friday:

“Voted most likely to hijack someone’s high school senior photos 24 years later,” Harbour wrote. Damaris also shared some of the images on Twitter:

senior photos '18



-bunny ears

-trombone

-pompoms

and

-smiles pic.twitter.com/8Nccv5adK1 — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) January 13, 2018

“Well this is certainly something I didn’t think would actually happen!” Damaris wrote in a subsequent Instagram post. “David is such a sweet dude!” She didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.

Photographer Tommy Garcia said he enjoyed taking the pictures:

I don’t always take senoir portraits, but when I do, it’s because @postydamaris gets 25k+ retweets and @DavidKHarbour agrees to take them with her as long as he is allowed to hold a trombone. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XTmYjrvm9r — Tommy Garcia (@iamtommyg) January 12, 2018

Damaris’ school, meanwhile, appeared proud of its student:

Damaris, one of our seniors, just took her senior photos with @DavidKHarbour !!!💜💛 pic.twitter.com/JKSrvW5Y8Y — Orestimba High (@_WARRIORPRIDE) January 11, 2018

The shoot also went down well on Twitter:

THIS IS FANTASTIC: David Harbour agreed to take high school yearbook photo with girl if she got 25k RTs. She did. And he delivered. pic.twitter.com/qxohTyZ1q9 — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) January 12, 2018

There's still some good in the world pic.twitter.com/gJHazofJhh — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) January 12, 2018

Damaris later thanked everyone who retweeted her original post: