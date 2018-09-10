ENTERTAINMENT
'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Star David Henrie Brought Loaded Gun To LAX Airport: Police

The former Disney Channel actor said on Twitter, “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened.”
By David Moye

Former Disney Channel star David Henrie was arrested Monday at Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly attempted to carry a loaded gun on a plane, officials said.

Henrie, who starred with Selena Gomez on “Wizards of Waverly Place” between 2007 and 2012, was arrested during a TSA screening Monday morning.

Agents found a loaded M&P Shield 9 mm pistol in Henrie’s carry-on bag, TMZ reported.

The 29-year-old actor was detained on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and for having a firearm in the screening area of an airport.

Los Angeles Airport Police spokesperson Rob Pedregon told BuzzFeed News the actor does not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Henrie was booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail and later released on his own recognizance, according to People.

He later took responsibility for the arrest in a post on Twitter, writing that he unintentionally brought his gun to the airport. “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened,” he wrote. 

Henrie seems to be a fan of guns.

When Henrie recently announced he is expecting a daughter with wife Maria Cahill, he reportedly wrote on Instagram, “That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun. I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun!” It appears the caption has since been edited.

