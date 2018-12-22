After spending most of the year rallying for gun control around the country, mass shooting survivor David Hogg announced plans to attend a prestigious university in the fall.

Hogg tweeted Saturday that he was going to Harvard University and planned to major in political science next year. The 18-year-old activist previously said he would be taking a gap year off from school to focus on a political movement against gun violence, months after he survived a horrific mass shooting that left 17 dead at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in February.

Thank you all for the well wishes, I’ll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 22, 2018

Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of Hogg’s university plans follows comes several months after Fox News host Laura Ingraham ridiculed the teenager for being rejected by a few universities he applied to.

In response, Hogg tweeted a list of companies that advertise on Ingraham’s show, “The Ingraham Angle,” and called on people to pressure the businesses to pull their ads. More than a dozen companies ― including pet food brand Nutrish, Hulu and Johnson & Johnson ― said they were dropping their ads from her show.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Ingraham later apologized to Hogg and praised his GPA. Hogg, who had turned down an offer to attend the University of California, Irvine, was skeptical of apology.

“She only apologized after we went after her advertisers,” Hogg told The New York Times at the time. “It kind of speaks for itself.”

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David...(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Amid the chaos of the shooting, Hogg, a 17-year-old senior at the time, used his camera phone to report on the event and interview other students ― all while hiding from the gunman in a crowded classroom.

He emerged from the shooting as a prominent activist, helping spearhead the March for Our Lives protests while focusing on gun control and, later, getting young people to vote.