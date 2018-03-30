Parkland Survivor Criticizes Laura Ingraham For Only Apologizing After Advertisers Fled

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on Friday pilloried Fox News host Laura Ingraham, declining to accept her apology after she mocked him for getting rejected from several colleges ― one of several right-wing attacks against the student activists of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out, and I think it’s really disgusting, the fact that she basically tried promoting her show after apologizing to me,” Hogg, 17, said on CNN’s “New Day.” “If she really wants to do something, she could cover inner-city violence and the real issues that we have in America.”

On Wednesday night, Hogg called on his Twitter followers to pressure advertisers to cut ties with Ingraham’s TV and radio shows. By the end of Thursday, at least nine companies had announced they were pulling their ads:

Nutrish

TripAdvisor

Wayfair

Expedia

Nestlé

Johnson & Johnson

Stitch Fix

Hulu

Jos. A. Bank

Some of the companies did not specify whether their decision was directly tied to Ingraham’s comments. But several did criticize the Fox News host.

“As a company, we support open dialogue and debate on issues,” a spokeswoman for the home goods retailer Wayfair said. “However, the decision of an adult to personally criticize a high school student who has lost his classmates in an unspeakable tragedy is not consistent with our values.”

Ingraham apologized Thursday afternoon, attributing her apology to “reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week.” She also invited Hogg to appear on her show “anytime for a productive discussion.”

"I think it's great that corporate America is standing with me," David Hogg says of his call for advertisers to boycott Laura Ingraham's Fox News show, "They cannot push us around, especially when all we're trying to do here is save lives" https://t.co/kL7RrM6fHF pic.twitter.com/yvz1PpXMxg — New Day (@NewDay) March 30, 2018

On Friday, Hogg praised “corporate America” for “standing with me and the rest of my friends,” and accused Ingraham of creating a distraction.

“It is important that we stand together as corporate and civic America and show them that they cannot push us around, especially when all we’re trying to do here is save lives,” he said. “And when people try to distract, like what Laura is trying to do right now, from what the real issue is, which is gun violence in America, it’s not only sad, it’s just wrong.”

“I am not the issue here,” Hogg went on. “The issue is gun violence in America, but she is trying to distract from that, and I hate it.”

Hogg also told CNN that he may take a gap year in order to continue his activism through the midterm elections and work with candidates who support gun control measures.

Other than her apology on Twitter, Ingraham did not address the matter Thursday evening on her Fox News show, “The Ingraham Angle.” A representative for the network declined to comment beyond Ingraham’s apology.