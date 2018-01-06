He’s back!

Legendary talk show host David Letterman is returning to television with a new Netflix show. And his first interviewee on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” will be former President Barack Obama.

It will be Obama’s “first television talk show appearance since leaving office,” per the streaming service.

Netflix shared a sneak peek at the six-part 60-minute show, which debuts Jan. 12, online Thursday.

Check it out below:

“I had a show for a long time and then I didn’t have a show for a long time and I can’t tell you how great it is to be out of the damn house,” jokes Letterman in the trailer.

Letterman will interview movie stars George Clooney and Tina Fey, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and radio host Howard Stern for subsequent episodes that will be released on a monthly basis.

The “conversations are intimate, in-depth and far-reaching, with the levity and humor Dave’s fans know and love,” Netflix said via a statement.

Letterman quit “The Late Show” in 2015 following a 22 year run. Obama appeared on the show eight times during his time in office.