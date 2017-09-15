COMEDY
09/15/2017 02:12 am ET

Tom Hanks Hints That David S. Pumpkins May Be Coming Back

Any questions?
By Ed Mazza

David S. Pumpkins may be coming back. 

On Thursday, actor Tom Hanks took to Twitter to tease the return of the quirky “Saturday Night Live” character from last Halloween:

Hanks also repeated his character’s catchphrase: “Any questions?”  

Yes! Several.

Is Hanks trolling? Is that a real “SNL” script or just a gag for Pumpkins-loving fans? And will viewers really get to see more of this: 

David S. Pumpkins caused a social media sensation when the character appeared on the show last October, with some retailers even rushing out last-minute Halloween costumes based on his pumpkin suit.  

The character made a brief return in May on the season finale in a rap video as David S. Pimpkins.

If Pumpkins is coming back ― and if that’s indeed the script ― it looks like this time around he’s going to get a song.  

“Saturday Night Live” returns on Sept. 30.  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
'SNL' Stars Before They Were Famous
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Television Saturday Night Live Snl Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Hints That David S. Pumpkins May Be Coming Back
CONVERSATIONS