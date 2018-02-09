Another White House Staffer Resigns Over Domestic Abuse Allegations

White House speechwriter David Sorensen resigned Friday after being accused of physical and emotional abuse by his ex-wife.

“Before we were contacted by the media, we learned last night that there were allegations. We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today,” said White House spokesman Raj Shah in a statement Friday.

Sorensen is the second White House official to resign this week over domestic abuse allegations. On Thursday, White House staff secretary Rob Porter stepped down after reports emerged that he was accused of abuse by his two ex-wives.