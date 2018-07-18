“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the Spade family said in a statement provided to The New York Times at that time. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

In the immediate aftermath of her death, David Spade posted moving photo tributes and spoke about her incredible sense of humor.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day,” he wrote. “She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”