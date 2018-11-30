Racist Arizona Lawmaker Says Black People 'Don't Blend In'

“Sixty percent of public school children in the state of Arizona today are minorities,” Stringer told the crowd. “That complicates racial integration because there aren’t enough white kids to go around.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) called for Stringer to resign after his June comments.

“I don’t think there’s any place for that kind of commentary in the public square and he’s basically disqualified himself to lead at the state level,” Ducey said at the time.

Instead, Stringer was re-elected to office earlier this month.

Read the full story at the Phoenix New Times.