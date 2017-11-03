It’s getting down to the wire and you still haven’t planned your menu for Thanksgiving. That’s OK – plenty of Americans are in the exact same boat.

We did all the heavy lifting and compiled the Thanksgiving recipes you’re searching for right here. According to Google, these are the most searched dishes the day before Thanksgiving. Save yourself the trouble and bookmark this list for the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner.

Sallys Baking Addiction

Green bean casseroles are hardly a star at the Thanksgiving feast, but they are essential. For one, they’re often the only green thing on the table. And two, when made right — like from scratch — they rival any of the other sides fighting for space on your plate. We have 10 recipes that will prove this to you. All you have to do is pick one.

Damn Delicious

We found sweet potato recipes spiked with bourbon, recipes topped with a cornflake streusel and some that even play it straight with nothing more than a topping of pecans. Whichever casserole you choose this Thanksgiving, as a sweet potato fan you won’t be disappointed.

Con Poulos/Food Wine

We found some of our favorite deviled egg recipes of all time, from classic, to spicy, to totally indulgent. Happy deviling, and let us know what other recipes you come up with!

The Beeroness

Cranberry sauce is definitely not the star at the Thanksgiving table, but it is an essential side. It provides a taste of sweetness on a plate overflowing with savory flavors. Its complementary taste is essential to making everything else at the feast shine. We know some folks think opening up a can on the big day is just as good as making homemade sauce, but we have to disagree. And we have recipes to support our stance.

LIVE SIMPLY

The great taste of a perfectly roasted sweet potato is hard to beat. It’s sweet, it’s hearty and it doesn’t even need any seasoning to taste great (though it is always welcome). The problem is, sweet potatoes take a long time to cook. Here’s how to do it in half the time.

Sweet As A Cookie

Side dishes are often overlooked, a mere afterthought to fill up the plate. But when sides are mashed potatoes, they are the main event. They’re are buttery and fluffy, filling and savory, and all in all wholly satisfying (so long as they aren’t made with potatoes that have been stored in the fridge). That’s why they have a spot not only at our dinner table, but at the Thanksgiving feast, too.

Cooking Classy

There are a great many delicious plates served on Thanksgiving, but none of them hold a candle to the stuffing. (Not even the turkey.) Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, we can all agree that this dish is crucial to the feast. To make sure the holiday goes well, you absolutely need a great stuffing recipe. Lucky for you, we have a ton for you to choose from.

My Whole Food Life

Brown Eyed Baker