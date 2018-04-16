DC Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After 2 Men Beaten In Alleged Anti-Gay Attack

Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating a possible hate crime after two men were attacked and beaten early Sunday morning.

The incident, which police have labeled aggravated assault, occurred in the 2000 block of 10th Street Northwest. Officers responded to a call that a person was unconscious. They found two adult male victims who said they were assaulted by three men who yelled homophobic slurs at them.

They were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. One victim said he was knocked unconscious by the attack. The other victim sustained a broken nose and a chipped tooth.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias,” the department said in a statement. “Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or you can text your tip to 50411.”

Police have not made available descriptions of the suspected assailants.

Jamie Sycamore, who is running for D.C. Council in Ward 1, told local CBS news station WUSA that he knows both victims.

“It’s a shame that people can just be beaten up just for who they are,” he said in an interview. “It’s not good.”

.@DCPoliceDept are investigtiing a possible hate crime after two gay men were reportedly assaulted near the U St. corridor early Sunday. @sycamore4dc says he's friends w/both victims. Tells @wusa9 - they'll be okay - DC's LGBTQ community is on edge. PD looking for 3 suspects pic.twitter.com/lArZW1hIgG — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) April 16, 2018