Beachgoers Stunned After Dead Baby Blue Whale Washes Up On Japan Shores

A dead baby blue whale washed up on the shores of Japan on Sunday, about 40 miles south of Tokyo.
The mammal, which was found dead on the shores of Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura City, measured about 32 feet in length, Reuters reported. On average, adult blue whales, the largest animals on earth, grow to about 100 feet long and weigh 200 tons. The one that washed up on Yuigahama Beach is believed to be a baby born this year, NKH World reported.
The cause of death is still unknown, according to ABC News.
NBC News’ local Chicago station reported that Japan’s National Museum of Nature and Science said there is no record of this happening before in the country.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, the mammals are endangered. They were a main whaling targets during the 20th century, even after the practice was stopped in 1966 and the animals were given protected status.