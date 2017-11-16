Florida Couple Says They Found Dead Frog In Waffle House Water Glass

This would make anyone hopping mad.

A Florida couple says they discovered a dead frog in one of their water glasses earlier this month when they sat down for a meal at a Tallahassee Waffle House, local station WCTV reported Thursday.

Claire Sheats says her husband sipped some ice water before he noticed the frog floating in the cup. They immediately filmed a video showing the frog in the glass before pouring it out onto the table and calling over the waitress.

The employee isn’t seen in the video, but her reaction ― “What the hell?” ― can definitely be heard.

Sheats said she and her husband left without eating the meal they ordered, and that she filed complaints with state health inspectors and Waffle House corporate officials.

The Waffle House location passed a later inspection, though the restaurant was cited for 11 violations, according to records from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation obtained by the station. The inspection report did not mention the frog incident.

Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner issued a statement saying the company is investigating Sheats’ claim.