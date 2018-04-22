U.S. NEWS
04/22/2018 08:46 am ET

Shooting At Tennessee Waffle House Leaves 3 Dead, Gunman On The Loose

Travis Reinking, who police said was seen fleeing the scene naked, has been identified as a person of interest.
By Nina Golgowski
Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois, has been identified as a person of interest in the Waffle House shooting.
MNPDNashville
Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois, has been identified as a person of interest in the Waffle House shooting.

A search is underway for a man wanted for fatally shooting three people and wounding four others at a Waffle House restaurant outside of Nashville, Tennessee, early Sunday, authorities said.

Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting in Antioch. The vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him, police said.

A man believed by police to be Reinking was last seen near an apartment complex wearing black pants without a shirt. The man was earlier described by police as naked when fleeing the shooting scene.

A customer at the restaurant reportedly disarmed the suspect’s rifle before the man fled on foot, police said.

The firearm was described by police as an AR-15, Nashville-station WSMV reported.

No information has been released on those killed and wounded in the shooting.

Last September, Antioch was the scene of another deadly shooting when a gunman fatally shot one person and wounded seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Nina Golgowski
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Society And Culture Mass Shootings Crime And Justice Tennessee Ar 15
Shooting At Tennessee Waffle House Leaves 3 Dead, Gunman On The Loose
CONVERSATIONS