Shooting At Tennessee Waffle House Leaves 3 Dead, Gunman On The Loose

A search is underway for a man wanted for fatally shooting three people and wounding four others at a Waffle House restaurant outside of Nashville, Tennessee, early Sunday, authorities said.

Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting in Antioch. The vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him, police said.

A man believed by police to be Reinking was last seen near an apartment complex wearing black pants without a shirt. The man was earlier described by police as naked when fleeing the shooting scene.

A customer at the restaurant reportedly disarmed the suspect’s rifle before the man fled on foot, police said.

The firearm was described by police as an AR-15, Nashville-station WSMV reported.

No information has been released on those killed and wounded in the shooting.

Last September, Antioch was the scene of another deadly shooting when a gunman fatally shot one person and wounded seven others at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.