Trailer For 'Deadpool 2' Holiday Version Features A Fired-Up Fred Savage

What the fudge?

The official trailer for a recut “Deadpool 2” (see below) aimed at kids for Christmastime dropped on Monday. It’s free of profanity and full of Fred Savage.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool drops in on the now-42-year-old actor who played a boy on the 1988-93 TV comedy “The Wonder Years.”

“Why am I here?” Savage asks Reynolds’ superhero.

“You’re in a PG-13 version of ‘Deadpool,’ filtered through the prism of childlike innocence,” Deadpool answers. “And nobody does childlike innocence like you, Fred.”

20th Century Fox wrote in the YouTube description that Savage is joining Reynolds in new scenes for the renamed “Once Upon A Deadpool” in “an homage to Savage’s starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic ‘The Princess Bride.’ ”

Deadline previously reported that most of the footage is from the original R-rated “Deadpool 2” that grossed more than $734 million at the box office in 2018 ― but cleaned up to meet standards of violence and language.