Celebrities Followed By Ivanka Trump On Instagram Send Her A Scathing Message

Ivanka Trump will receive a scathing surprise when she scrolls through her Instagram feed this week.

Comedian Amy Schumer, model Alexa Chung, filmmaker Paola Mendoza and many others followed by President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser posted this note on the social media site in protest of the White House’s family border separation policy:

Mendoza, who co-founded the campaign, said Trump should take action “otherwise her words are as false as her father’s.”

“The separation of families is a tragedy that Ivanka participated in and we will not stop shining the light of truth on her no matter how much she wants to hide from it,” she told Bustle.