Dear Shonda, We Need To Talk.

As Grey’s Anatomy returns from winter hiatus this week for its 14th season, I’m asking myself questions about its latest Hijabi character. Queen Shonda, please allow me to introduce myself.

It’s been on my mind for SOMETIME! I contemplate Shonda’s deeper messages while stretching in my living room.

Dear Shonda,

I’m a fellow dark and twisted sister writing to you in a time of need. What’s my story? I’m an Egyptian-American-Muslim who was born and raised in the USA. My parents immigrated in the early 80s from Cairo, Egypt to the sunny suburbs of Miami, Florida. I was 5 years old when 9/11 occurred. At a time where Olivia Pope and her gladiators didn't exist yet, on that day, I the curly haired kindergartner at Gulliver South Miami Gymnastics school became my very own ‘gladiator in a suit’ (well, not exactly a suit, but a shiny black leotard).

You see, we’re the same you and I, just like you growing up I had never seen someone on television who looked like me on the outside or the inside. I woke up every morning and sat crisscrossed on my living room floor eating my ego waffles patiently watching the screen but there was nothing.

In this post 9/11 world I grew up in people like me were represented either as ignorant and oppressed people seeking Western guidance or terrorists seeking to destroy the world. So, I had to form my very own gladiator advance team. I ran it, managed it, and was willing to do whatever it took to prove to my teachers and classmates in Miami that this stereotyped part of the world wasn’t so dark and twisty after all. You know better than anyone that gladiators don't just give up so whether it was teaching the girls how to bellydance in the school bathroom, dressing up as Cleopatra on Halloween year after year, or having my school nurse believe I have an eating disorder because I was abstaining from food—not for a smaller booty but because it was Ramadan.

No one really understood the complexity of being American, Arab, Muslim, and wait for it female all at once— there was no nuance around me at school and definitely not on the screen. Whether it was the fact that I didn’t wear a veil at the age of 8, I didn't have a pet camel named Abu, or even that I had internet access in Egypt.

Could I blame them? Of course not. This was the image that was imprinted in there minds from every news outlet and almost every movie they watched. So when the opportunity came to be Jasmine at the end of the year gymnastics show, it was a dream come true. Although my gladiator efforts of belly dancing in the bathroom got me nearly suspended from school (according to Gulliver Gymnastics bellydancing in the bathroom is apparently a fire hazard) they did convince the administration to rethink the entire show’s theme and change it to Aladdin. I would be Jasmine, the Princess of Agrabah, the fictional place loosely based on Arab, South Asian, and Middle Eastern culture. As you said in your recent TV Hall of Fame speech, “you cannot be what you cannot see” and in this world where Arabs and Muslims were only portrayed as terrorists and suicide bombers, Jasmine was all I could hold onto. So as the lights of the auditorium glistened above me, I turned around and danced towards the audience to Arabian nights. I had my own solo to the opening lyrics, “oh, I come from a land from a faraway place where its flat and immense and the heat is intense, it’s barbaric but hey it’s home.” Although Aladdin is filled with the popular imagination of the Middle east as being filled with street rats and sandy deserts, I knew that in this post 9/11 world this 90’s film would either have been created with more violent rhetoric towards Arabs or never been created at all. I danced with no complains. After all, It was all I had to work with.

Gulliver South Miami Gymnastics School, 2004

Then you came along and brought with you an array of characters that were well defined and well drawn. You were that sprinkle of ‘bright and shiny’ that we all needed. You understood the danger of the single story and you liberated entire groups of people who had been chained by it for so long. With Scandal, you gave the world the fearless Olivia Pope, the first black female lead on a network since 1974. Time and time again you showed us that Olivia Pope is not a fantasy, she is a reality. Black women today are not slaves in the field serving their white masters, but powerful and successful women who continue to have an everlasting influence on American culture. A year later, you gave us Viola Davis’s character Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder. Not only did you take the torch forward for African Americans but the LGBT community as well. You fought hard for the LGBT community and were one of the first shows to ever have one of the main characters be gay or bisexual. People freaked out when you revealed in season 2 of Grey’s that Dr. Callie Torres was bisexual, but you made it your mission to fight them. You said “same sex marriage is the civil rights fight of our era and back when a person of color was the civil rights fight, people like Norman Lear put black people on TV and helped change minds. Years later you created Scandal’s beloved Cyrus Beene, a white Republican gay Chief of Staff. Today, there are so many shows now with female leads, African Americans, LGBTQ characters but you were like Moses, leading the imprisoned bystanders in the back of the scenes to the center of the screen.

From being a child eating ego waffles while watching TV every morning to hosting weekly TGIT college night gatherings every Thursday night, I continued to wait with the hope that one day I will see myself. There’s a reason why I never gave up on you. It’s because you know what it feels like to not be invited to the campfire and given the opportunity to share our stories.

But now the single story has entered a new realm of danger that is fatal to our coexistence in this world. ISIS and Donald Trump have taken over our longstanding empty seats at the campfire, hijacking our narratives and become the sole writers of our stories. As you said so eloquently in your speech, “TV’s are our window to the world” and “the lack of inclusion of television is limiting not only our own imaginations but the imagination of this country,” so “how is any surprise that were so terrified of one another? How is it that two years ago 30% of Republicans and 19% of Democrats voted to bomb Jasmine and Aladdin’s Agrabah, not knowing it’s a fictional place. How is any surprise that hate crimes are occurring at an exponential rate? We have a responsibility as storytellers.

It took thirteen seasons of Grey’s Anatomy in an episode directed by the one and only Ellen Pompeo ( Dr. Meredith Grey) to cast a Hijabi wearing Muslim doctor as an extra walking in the halls of Grey-Sloan Memorial. You placed it as a symbol. A subtle reminder of reality of the world we live in.

The Muslim extra.

In this current 14th season you recently introduced a new set of interns to the set, one of which, Dahlia, is veiled. I want to know why she is wearing a veil? Is it because her father forced her? Will you regurgitate the singular stereotype of the oppressed Muslim woman who needs to be saved? Or is she wearing it on her own terms? Is the veil only one aspect of her complicated and flawed identity which we will finally explore as an audience? I personally don't wear the veil but my aunt does. She has two PHDs, and is a practicing doctor. She doesn’t need to be saved she’s saving people everyday. And it’s laughable to think the veil defines her. If you do not explore this symbol that you’ve put on the screen Shonda then what you’re doing is the equivalent of the token black person in a cast who falls short of being a real person.

The Muslim character.

In one of your early interviews about Grey’s Anatomy titled “Anatomy of a Script,” when asked how you develop your characters and how you knew who they were before ever writing the pilot, you said you spent a lot of time thinking about who these people are by asking yourself “what’s in their lockers?” You discuss how you knew what was in every single interns locker. So here I am Shonda, standing beside the billion of innocent and accomplished Arabs and Muslims in this world asking you, what’s in this veiled girls locker?

I could sit and I could write away at our sorrows and be a “bitch baby” dreaming of an Olivia Pope coming in to save us but as you share in your lovely book Year of Yes, “dreams are lovely but they are just dreams.” So here I am, Shonda following your advice, I’m not “staring at the sky” or starting sentences with “ I want to be or I wish” but I’m “ditching the dream and being a do-er.” I’m not going to sit and hashtag “MuslimsLiveMatters” or pray silently in my heart every time there is news of a shooting :“ Please don’t let it be a Muslim”. I shouldn’t be made to feel like the deranged terrorist’s face splattered on the page of front page news is an extension of myself somehow.

I always thought I wanted to work in news growing up because I felt it was my duty to continue being a “gladiator” in this dark world. I even came to NYU intending to study political science and journalism, but after a few semesters, I ditched that dream and realized what I should really be doing. I created my own concentration and called it storytelling. I want to be a“do-er,” like you preach. I want to be a member of your “dark and twisty” writing rooms. I want to represent me.

It is my dream to join your gladiator advance team so that today’s young children who are sitting in their living room eating eggos listening to Donald Trump wanting to close down mosques and ban Muslims from this country know that every Thursday night they can see switch on the TV and see themselves doing something other than yelling “allahu Akbar” and setting off a bomb. And for all the other viewers to see a Friend.

You see I can only say this to you because taking a scalpel and cutting skin deep into the souls of those misunderstood is the crux of who you are. You’re the Queen of television and now that you’ve officially opened the doors of Shondaland to Muslim characters, I believe that you will provide a space for us to exist fully.

Your gladiator advance team has the power to save the world because Shondaland is the golden thread that can bind us all.

Much love from your dark and twisty Muslim sister,

Sarah